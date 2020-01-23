food & drink

Legendary Middle East Restaurant and Nightclub in Cambridge is Up for Sale

By Noreply@blogger.com (marc)

NBCUniversal, Inc.

One of the region's best-known music complexes is on the market.

According to an article from Cambridge Day, The Middle East Restaurant and Nightclub in Central Square is listed for sale, with owner Nabil Sater saying that "It's been tough," apparently referring to the long hours involved and trying to pay off the mortgage for the complex. Sater does think that any sale would be in the distant future or unlikely and that his hope is for the place to continue running as a nightclub. Nabil and Joseph Sater purchased The Middle East in 2014, with the complex currently including ZuZu restaurant and Sonia, the latter of which resides in the space where the legendary music club T.T. the Bear's had once been).

The Middle East was originally a Middle Eastern restaurant before becoming a music venue in 1987.

The address for The Middle East is 472-480 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA, 02139. Its website can be found at https://www.mideastoffers.com/

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Grace Rett 15 mins ago

Rower Killed in Tragic Fla. Crash to Be Remembered at Holy Cross Memorial Service

car crash 57 mins ago

At Least 1 Hurt When Car Crashes Into Cape Cod Home

Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

food & drinkMiddle East Restaurant
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us