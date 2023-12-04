Legislature to resume supplemental budget discussions Monday

The Massachusetts Legislature is set to reconvene Monday to continue discussions in hopes of passing a supplemental budget.

The House is scheduled to gavel in at 10 a.m., followed by the Senate at 11 a.m.

On Saturday, for the third straight day, Republicans thwarted attempts by the Democratic-controlled Massachusetts House to approve a spending bill that includes money for temporary shelter spaces for migrant homeless families.

Saturday’s session had hardly gotten underway before the Republican caucus used a procedural process to once again delay a vote on the $3.1 billion spending package. A fraction of that money — hundreds of millions of dollars — would support shelters that are being strained by a crush of migrant and homeless families. It also incudes funding for employee pay raises and special education.

Legislators already wrapped up their formal session without approval of the supplemental budget, and won't return for another formal session until next month.

Legislation can be adopted in informal sessions but rules for those sessions allow a single lawmaker to derail the process. Action on the budget was delayed on Thursday and Friday.

Republicans who've blocked the budget say the legislation needs to include provisions to stem the flow of migrant families into Massachusetts. They've proposed considering the shelter funding in a separate spending bill, which would allow lawmakers to move forward on the rest of the budget.

State lawmakers appear to be closing in on a supplemental budget compromise.

House Speaker Ron Mariano said he expects more Democrats to be at the State House for Monday's debate.

"It's a work day. Members will be in here," he said.

Since the Republican minority likely would not have the votes to defeat the bill, Democrats say the GOP is just obstructing the will of the majority. However, Democrats have also declined a Republican proposal to call an immediate formal session where the bill could be debate and voted on, and rejected bipartisan calls from lawmakers to advance a "clean supp" features only items with widespread support.

Republican Party Chair Amy Carnevale on Saturday afternoon reissued a call for a formal session.

"Leaders seem more concerned with bypassing debate and votes than allowing previously negotiated provisions to proceed without interruption," she said. "Included among these provisions already negotiated are important cost of living increases for state union workers. Instead, Democrats are once again choosing to try push back room deals through a process that does not allow for accountability."

While Mariano's team is suggesting that Republicans should let the bill through despite their objections, Republicans are saying Democrats would not be in the position they are in had they not procrastinated while putting the 86-page, 226-section bill together.

Asked when the bill would pass the House, House Ways and Means Chair Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, foreshadowing a potentially eventful day, said, "Hopefully Monday."

Under legislative rules, spending bills die at the end of the first annual session of the two-year General Court. The first annual session ends a month from Saturday, on Jan. 2, 2024, and rules call for only informal sessions through then. The second annual session of this Legislature - the 193rd General Court - begins on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, when formal sessions can resume.

Had Democrats wrapped up work on the spending bill before formal sessions this ended by rule this year on Nov. 15, they wouldn't need to deal with GOP pushback on the bill.

Mariano said he believes Democrats will be able to overcome any resistance to the bill during informal sessions, the type of sessions where debate is not allowed and controversial bills are usually unable to advance .

"I'm confident we'll get the bill to the governor's desk," he said. "We'll get it done. We'll just have to work around it and we'll get it done."