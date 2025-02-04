Leominster

Armed robbers who tied up Leominster shop owner sought by police

The owner was bound with duct tape by the two men considered armed and dangerous, Leominster police said

By Asher Klein

Two unidentified men being sought in an armed robbery in Leominster, Massachusetts, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.
Leominster Police Department

Police are looking for the armed robbers who tied up the owner of a Leominster, Massachusetts, electronics store at gunpoint Monday afternoon.

Leominster police shared images of two men, one of whom is wearing pink-and-orange shoes, suspected in the robbery at Sam & Friends on North Main Street. Both are considered armed and dangerous.

The owner was bound with duct tape by the two men about 3:27 p.m., police said. The pair were in a blue or grey Honda CR-V with stolen Pennsylvania license plate JHL3804.

Police described the two men as being 25 to 35 years old and wearing black jackets. The taller one, about 6 feet to 6-foot-3, had colorful sneakers, a navy baseball cap and black pants and his jacket had a GUESS logo on the left sleeve; the shorter one, about 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-10, had black cargo pants, black Nike sneakers and sunglasses.

Anyone with information about the men or their vehicle was asked to call 978-534-7560 or to send an anonymous text to 847411 by writing the keyword LPDMATIP and then the message.

