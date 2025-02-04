Armed robbers who tied up Leominster shop owner sought by police

Police are looking for the armed robbers who tied up the owner of a Leominster, Massachusetts, electronics store at gunpoint Monday afternoon.

Leominster police shared images of two men, one of whom is wearing pink-and-orange shoes, suspected in the robbery at Sam & Friends on North Main Street. Both are considered armed and dangerous.

The owner was bound with duct tape by the two men about 3:27 p.m., police said. The pair were in a blue or grey Honda CR-V with stolen Pennsylvania license plate JHL3804.

Police described the two men as being 25 to 35 years old and wearing black jackets. The taller one, about 6 feet to 6-foot-3, had colorful sneakers, a navy baseball cap and black pants and his jacket had a GUESS logo on the left sleeve; the shorter one, about 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-10, had black cargo pants, black Nike sneakers and sunglasses.

Anyone with information about the men or their vehicle was asked to call 978-534-7560 or to send an anonymous text to 847411 by writing the keyword LPDMATIP and then the message.