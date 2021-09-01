Leominster Homicide Victim Identified as 19-Year-Old Worcester Man

The body found at the edge of a parking lot in Leominster, Massachusetts, back in May has been identified as a 19-year-old Worcester man, the district attorney's office said Wednesday.

Franklin Mane was found dead on May 12 in an overgrown area at the edge of the parking lot at 46 Industrial Road.

Mane died of multiple gunshot wounds, the state medical examiner determined, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Mane was known to frequent the Main South area of Worcester, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office said. He was last seen alive in Worcester on March 6.

Massachusetts State Police, the district attorney's office and Worcester and Leominster police are still investigating.

No further information was immediately available.

