Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Leominster

Leominster Police Officer Stabbed; Suspect in Custody

The investigation is ongoing

By Thea DiGiammerino

prevencion de robos de autos

A Leominster police officer was stabbed while trying to take a person into custody after what started as a well-being check escalated to violence on Monday morning.

According to Leominster police, police were first called in by a private medical company, which reported that an employee had been attacked at a home on Water Street. Police were asked to do a well-being check.

When officers arrived family let them in but the subject, 30-year-old Andrea Alexis, barricaded themself in a bedroom. Police said officers tried to de-escalate the situation, but eventually decided to go into the room. When they entered, Alexis struggled with officers, who were trying to put Alexis in handcuffs, and stabbed one of them, Officer Matthew Chagnon, in the thigh.

Officers then used a Taser to subdue Alexis, who was taken into custody. Chagnon was taken to Leominster Hospital for treatment.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Alexis was charged with assault and battery on a police officer causing serious bodily injury, attempted murder and other charges.

Police said the officers tried multiple ways to de-escalate the situation, including trying to call in outside clinicians, before they entered the room.

The investigation is ongoing.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

manufacturing 17 mins ago

$30M in Federal Funds to Spark New Era of Microchip Production at Vermont Plant

Woburn 59 mins ago

Woburn Cop Accused of Helping Plan ‘Unite the Right' Rally Resigns

No other details were immediately available.

Get updates on what's happening in New England to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

LeominsterPOLICEstabbing
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us