Leominster Store Owner Says $40K in Merchandise Stolen in Burglary

Police in Leominster, Massachusetts, are investigating a break-in at a clothing shop.

Surveillance cameras captured the moment three hooded men begin to ransack the store.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

David Iacaboni, the owner of ATA Warehouse, got the alert on his phone shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The first man who managed to get in the shop by breaking a window is heard on the video speaking in Spanish, signaling to the other two accomplices to come in through the back door.

"They made three minutes seem like forever," said Iacaboni.

The men are seen going back and forth, grabbing everything they can get their hands on.

"They took Playstations, they took expensive shoes that we have, a lot of expensive clothes," Iacaboni added. "They knew what they were looking for."

All in all, Iacaboni estimates $40,000 were taken in merchandise, including a pair of Nike Mac Air Force 1 sneakers valued at $3,000 and a pair of Travis Scott Jordan 1's valued at $2,000.

"It's just a violation, such a violation," he said. "People come in here when they're not supposed to."

In the town of Randolph, a similar case happened overnight on Tuesday. Owners of Kerms Shop, which sells similar products as ATA Warehouse, found their store broken into.

For Iacaboni, the videos are too difficult to watch — seeing his dream business vandalized after being open just six months.

"The videos will play in your head all day, eat at you all day and bother you so, I do what I can to just move on," he said.