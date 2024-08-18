Boston Restaurant Talk

Less beer, more MIDA and a new mini-golf bar: This week's Greater Boston restaurant news

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Getty Images

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between August 12 and August 18.

Cambridge Brewing Company in Kendall Square Is Closing
A decades-old brewery known in part for its brewpub and its focus on the local community is shutting down.
Full Story

MIDA to Replace DW French in Boston's Fenway Neighborhood
An award-winning local chef is planning to open a fourth location of an Italian restaurant, and it will replace a French brasserie that opened its doors last fall.
Full Story

Ginger Exchange in Boston's Symphony Hall Area Has Closed
It looks like a local group of Asian fusion spots has closed one of its locations.
Full Story

Swingers to Open in the Back Bay
A multi-floor golf-themed entertainment spot with roots overseas will be expanding to Boston.
Full Story

Earl of Sandwich at Boston Common Is Closing
The sole Boston location of a chain of sandwich shops that resides in a former comfort station is closing.
Full Story

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]


