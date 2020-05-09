Local

Less Traffic, But More Fatalities on NH Roads

There have been 34 traffic-related fatalities this year, a 70% increase from a year ago

By The Associated Press

New Hampshire authorities say despite less traffic on the road because of the coronavirus, there's been a spike in traffic fatalities. 

There have been 34 traffic-related fatalities this year, a 70% increase from a year ago, the Office of Highway Safety said Thursday. There have also been eight adult pedestrian fatalities, resulting in a 166% increase from a year ago. 

There has been an increase in speeding, said Capt. William Haynes, commander of highway safety. 

He said his office "remains committed to traffic safety and will maintain coordinated police monitoring activities between local, county and state law enforcement agencies."

