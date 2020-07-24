‘Let It Begin': Red Sox Set to Open Season Friday Night

This year's Boston Red Sox home opener is going to have a much different feel.

Usually, fans are lined up first thing in the morning. But not this year.

Raul Martinez chats with Chaim Bloom about the excitement of opening day, the competitiveness of the Red Sox and what it will take to make the playoffs in a 60-game season.

Lansdowne Street is as close as they can get. Restaurants will have tables set up so people can be right outside Fenway Park. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh has already warned people not to crowd the area during the game.

Still, there's a lot of excitement.

"It's just so great to have baseball back," said Sam Kennedy, Red Sox president and CEO.

There will be no fans in the stands due to the coronavirus pandemic, but there will be crowd noise pumped in to mimic the feel. Friday night's opener against Baltimore will be the first time in 10 years the Sox open at home at night.

There will be an opening ceremony 30 minutes before the game featuring a giant American flag draped over the Green Monster and the national anthem sung by Springfield native Michelle Brooks-Thompson. There will also be a large Black Lives Matter banner covering several sections of bleacher seats.

Things will look different on the grounds too -- extra dugout seating and a new bullpen so players can spread out.

The first pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.