dorchester

Letter carrier robbed at gunpoint in Dorchester, Boston police say

The Boston Police Department is investigating the robbery of a U.S Postal Service worker Thursday afternoon on Talbot Street

By Staff Reports

Boston Police Department

The Boston Police Department is looking for the person who robbed a letter carrier at gunpoint Thursday in Dorchester.

The incident happened around 5:40 p.m. on Talbot Street, police said. A U.S. Postal Service worker was robbed of his mail key.

The victim was not injured, police said.

The attacker was described as being in his late teens or early 20s with a thin build, police said. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants and a black ski mask.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police released a surveillance photo of a person they are looking to identify in connection with the robbery.

The incident comes amid a recent uptick in attacks on letter carriers. Another postal worker was physically assaulted and robbed of an arrow key Wednesday afternoon in Randolph, Massachusetts.

The USPS has been working to crack down on postal crimes. Monetary rewards for information leading to arrests and convictions were increased this fall as part of Project Safe Delivery.

There are some steps you can take to ensure your mail doesn't end up in the wrong hands.

More on attacks on USPS workers

USPS Nov 9

5 arrested in Medford robbery that left postal worker injured

USPS Oct 26

Boston postal worker robberies under investigation; USPS offers $150K reward

USPS Nov 1

Ways to help keep mail secure amid spate of USPS worker robberies

This article tagged under:

dorchesterMassachusettsBostonUSPS
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us