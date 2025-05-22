Police and school officials are sharing new details as the investigation continues into the death of a 4-year-old child last weekend in Lewiston, Maine.

Lewiston police received a 911 call just before 5 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a 4-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head at 93 Pierce St, according to Maine State Police.

The child was rushed to Central Maine Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead just after 7 a.m., police said.

Police have now identified the child as Jasper Smith, News Center Maine reported. His cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the head, though additional details about the autopsy have not been released.

Investigators said they located a single 9mm handgun at the residence. They said the firearm is registered to a 36-year-old man who the Portland Press Herald identified as the boy's stepfather. Several family members were reportedly present in the apartment at the time of the incident.

No charges have been filed, and state and local police and the Maine Department of Health and Human Services are continuing to investigate.

Lewiston Public Schools Superintendent confirmed in a social media post that the child who died was a student in the school district.

"We have received inquiries about the tragic loss of a 4-year-old over the weekend. We can confirm that the student was one of ours. Additional resources are in place to assist staff and students. Out of respect for the family we have no further information to share at this time."

News Center Maine spoke with the child's mother, who said she was not ready to talk, explaining that she and her fmaily are grieving and attempting to manage their loss. Friends of the family also asked for privacy.

Logan Curit said he lives right next door to the apartment where the incident occurred. He said he woke up Saturday morning as police were still conducting their investigation.

"It hurts, and so soon. I get it. It's only screaming agony right now," Curit said, adding that his "stomach is in knots" after learning about what happened.

Curit clarified that he doesn't know the family well, but he said he does know that they're hurting in unimaginable ways.

"They've lost family," he said. "That's pretty intense of itself. It calls for some intense feeling and anger."