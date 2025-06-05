Child welfare advocates are pushing for more details on the state's involvement with the family of a 4-year-old boy who died of a gunshot wound in Lewiston, Maine, last month, NBC affiliate NEWS CENTER Maine reports.

Jasper Smith, 4, died of a gunshot wound to the head after he was rushed to the hospital on May 17 from his family's apartment on Pierce Street, according to Maine State Police. Investigators said they located a single 9mm handgun at the apartment, registered to his 36-year-old stepfather.

Investigators have not said whether Jasper or someone else was holding the gun when it fired. Now lawmakers want to know what went wrong, and are directing questions to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

"The more I learned about the story, the more it becomes concerning to me about what happened, " state Sen. Jeff Timberlake told NEWS CENTER Maine. "We know of approximately 17 times DHHS was called, and all of those, we know DHHS made at least seven visits."

Jasper lived in the Pierce Street apartment with his mother, stepfather, and three siblings, aged 7 months, 2 years and 8 years. His aunt, Laura Smith, said his siblings have been removed from the home.

Timberlake claimed that the family said complaints were made to DHHS about Jasper's living situation, including by the Pediatrics Association and a home healthcare nurse. DHHS could not confirm, citing privacy concerns.

"The loss of a child is devastating and tragic. Our condolences are with the family and those impacted. As a matter of statute, the Department is prohibited by State and Federal confidentiality laws from offering further comment," a department spokesperson wrote in a statement.

Timberlake and child advocate Bill Diamond have concerns that DHHS may have failed to take appropriate action.

Maine state law requires several steps before a child can be removed from a home. Exceptions can be made in extreme cases of "serious threat or harm," which is defined as physical, sexual, or emotional abuse, abandonment, neglect related to truancy, child sex trafficking, aggravating factors, and other circumstances.