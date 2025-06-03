Woman's death under investigation in Lewiston, Maine

A woman was found dead at a home in Lewiston, Maine, early Monday morning, state police said, as they investigated what happened.

There was not believed to be a threat to the public in connection with the death of the 42-year-old, whose name hasn't been released, according to Maine State Police.

Local police were called to the home on Old Greene Road for the death investigation about 5:10 a.m., officials said. The woman's body was taken to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy to determine how she died.

Police didn't share more information, including how the woman is believed to have died or whether anyone was in custody in connection with her death.