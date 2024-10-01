Maine

Woman who lost husband, son working to get Lewiston massacre gunman's records

Eighteen people were killed, including Cynthia Young's husband and son, when a 40-year-old Army reservist opened fire at a bowling alley and bar and grill in Lewiston, Maine

Police tape blocks off the street near Schemengees Bar and Grille in Lewiston, Maine, on October 27, 2023, in the aftermath of a mass shooting. Hundreds of police in the US state of Maine hunted October 26, 2023 for a fugitive gunman who killed 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar, as President Joe Biden mourned “yet another senseless and tragic mass shooting.” Police named the suspect as 40-year-old Robert Card — seen in surveillance footage pointing a semi-automatic rifle as he walked into the Sparetime Recreation bowling alley. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Getty Images

A woman who lost her husband and son in Maine's deadliest shooting is seeking the gunman's health and military records through the probate process.

A judge on Tuesday granted Cynthia Young's petition to become a special administrator of Robert Card’s estate to obtain the records for herself, others who lost loved ones, and attorneys preparing lawsuits. The move was not opposed by Card’s son, who is his sole heir.

The records will help parties evaluate legal claims and may help families “understand why the mass shooting occurred and what steps could have been taken to prevent it,” her filing said.

Eighteen people were killed when the 40-year-old Army reservist opened fire on Oct. 25, 2023, at two locations in Lewiston, Maine.

Young lost her husband Bill and her 14-year-old son Aaron at a bowling alley, the first of two locations targeted by Card. The other was a bar and grill that was hosting a cornhole tournament.

An independent report found that local police and the Army Reserve failed to stop the gunman who killed 18 people last year.

An independent commission concluded both the Army Reserve and law enforcement agencies missed opportunities to intervene in the gunman’s psychiatric crisis and initiate steps to seize his weapons before the tragedy.

In the filing, Young said she’s seeking a limited role in obtaining documents surrounding Card. She said it won’t interfere with the family or others if they want to move forward with probate at a later date.

Four law firms are jointly representing 90 plaintiffs, and someone is needed to serve as administrator of the estate to sign necessary releases to get information to investigate claims, Young's filing said.

The probate hearing was on the same day religious leaders held a service of remembrance and prayer outside the Maine State House, where the names of all of the victims were read aloud.

Faith leaders from 10 denominations offered prayers for healing for the survivors of the shootings and those who lost friends and family members. They also offered up prayers for the family of the gunman.

Copyright The Associated Press

