Read the Lewiston, Maine, mass shooting investigation's final report

The chairman of the Independent Commission to Investigate the Facts of the Tragedy in Lewiston said that while it will never be known if the gunman would have found another way to kill a large group of people if someone had taken his guns away, "there were several opportunities that, if taken, might have changed the course of events"

By Staff and wire reports

Nearly 10 months after the deadliest shooting in Maine history, in which an Army reservist killed 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar and grill in Lewiston, the independent body tasked with investigating what happened has released its final report.

The Independent Commission to Investigate the Facts of the Tragedy in Lewiston found that both the Army Reserve and local police missed out on opportunities to intervene in the gunman's psychiatric crisis and seize weapons from the spiraling reservist.

Read the final report here:

The commission, created by Gov. Janet Mills, held a news conference as they released the report at Lewiston City Hall Tuesday.

Dan Wathen, the panel's chairman, reiterated what the report found — that while it will never be known if the gunman would have found another way to kill a large group of people if someone had taken his guns away, "there were several opportunities that, if taken, might have changed the course of events."

