Maine

Lewiston Man Killed in Snowmobile Crash

Maine Game Warden Sgt. Bill Chandler says snowmobile riders need to drive appropriately for the trail and conditions

Generic Snowmobile Sign Norway Cropped
FILE-Getty Images

Authorities believe speed and alcohol contributed to a fatal snowmobile crash in northern Somerset county.

Maine Game Wardens say 38-year-old Shawn Chamberlain of Lewiston was traveling south in Taunton and Raynham Academy Grant on Saturday evening when he hit a true going around a curve.

His riding partner began CPR and flagged down a passing vehicle, but emergency medical personnel were unable to revive him.

Maine Game Warden Sgt. Bill Chandler says snowmobile riders need to drive appropriately for the trail and conditions, and above all "don't drink and ride."

Copyright AP - Associated Press

