‘Lewiston Strong': Bruins honor Maine shooting victims, announce fund benefiting families

The Boston Bruins took to their home ice at TD Garden on Thursday night with a massive show of support for the Lewiston, Maine, shooting victims and their families.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery, a four-year college hockey player at the University of Maine, took time before the game to offer his condolences to all those affected by the events in Lewiston on Wednesday night.

“I know how great the culture is in that state, and I know how great the people are. My heartfelt sympathies to everybody that’s impacted,” Montgomery said. “The Boston Bruins offer our sympathy and condolences to the victims and families that suffered.”

"I spent four wonderful years at the University of Maine. I know how great the culture is in that state and I know how great the people are. My heartfelt sympathies to everyone that's impacted." -- Coach Montgomery pic.twitter.com/9n0WF14y9a — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 26, 2023

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Ahead of the game, a "Lewiston Strong" jersey was hung behind Boston's bench, with the number 207 representing the city's area code.

A moment of silence was also held before the puck was dropped "in remembrance of the lives lost and in solidarity with the City of Lewiston."

"The Boston Bruins organization shares a special bond with the state of Maine and is left both heartbroken and shocked by this terrible tragedy. Our hearts are with each of the victims, their families and all of those affected, as we stand with the Maine community, Lewiston Strong," the announcer told the Boston crowd.

Lewiston is in our hearts 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/22YZvUtimG — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 26, 2023

Both the Bruins and Anaheim Ducks taped their hockey sticks blue for the state of Maine, while B's players also wore Maine decals on the back of their helmets.

The Ducks said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that they all feel the impact of what happened in Lewiston, writing, "Our hearts and deepest sympathies are with everyone coping with this horrible tragedy."

We all feel the impact of the events in Lewiston, and our hearts and deepest sympathies are with everyone coping with this horrible tragedy. https://t.co/cfTr6h2thi — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) October 26, 2023

The player-signed sticks from both teams are available for auction, with the proceeds benefiting victims' families.

If interested, text Bruins to 76278 to learn more, or click here to place a bid on the unique sticks in the "Lewiston Strong" auction, which is running from Oct. 26 through Nov. 2.

For Lewiston 💙



Player-signed sticks from both the #NHLBruins and @AnaheimDucks will be available for auction - benefitting the victims’ families - later tonight at https://t.co/ZoZAhKs8lx. pic.twitter.com/NXByWGo7gx — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 26, 2023

#LewistonStrong



We are taping up in blue tonight for the state of Maine. There will be an auction with both Ducks and Bruins player-signed sticks beginning at 4 p.m. to benefit the families affected by the events in Lewiston.



Text Bruins to 76278 for more info and to bid. pic.twitter.com/Dxg8vDtG9r — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) October 26, 2023

The Boston Bruins Foundation announced earlier Thursday that it had created a fund to benefit the families of those affected, pledging a minimum of $100,000 in support.

"The Boston Bruins and the Boston Bruins Foundation are heartbroken by the tragic and horrifying events in Lewiston, Maine, on October 25," the foundation wrote online.

The "Lewiston Strong Fund" -- with the slogan, "Stand strong with Lewiston, Maine, alongside the Boston Bruins" -- had raised nearly 17,000 as of Thursday night.

Anyone who wishes to contribute can make a donation here, or participate in the stick auction. 50/50 raffle tickets were also sold during Thursday night's game to benefit the Maine fund.

In response to the tragic events in Lewiston, the Boston Bruins Foundation has created a fund to benefit the families of those affected and pledged a minimum of $100,000 in support.



To learn more about how you can contribute, please visit https://t.co/ZoZAhKs8lx. pic.twitter.com/QmzEduoe5O — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 26, 2023

The Bruins were handed their first loss of the season Thursday night after surrendering a 3-1 lead in the third period, but Boston goalie Linus Ullmark said they weren't going to be dwelling on how the game ended.

"Losing a hockey game while people up there lost lives and loved ones, it puts everything in perspective," he said. "It’s pretty easy to let this one go.”

The gunman began a shooting spree in Lewiston on Wednesday evening at the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley, where seven died, and restaurant Schemengees Bar and Grille, where eight died, officials said at a press briefing, according to NBC News. Three more later died at area hospitals.