The town of Lexington is preparing for its massive Lex250 celebration this weekend. A full calendar of events means a lot of traffic and parking changes. Visitors are urged to use public transit, including shuttles, whenever possible but if you're going to drive, here's a list of what to know.
Road closures starting at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 18, 2025
- Bedford Street — from Meriam Street to Worthen Road
- Hancock Street — from Bedford Street to Adams Street
- Harrington Road — from Bedford Street to Massachusetts Avenue
- Meriam Street — from Massachusetts Avenue to Patriots Drive
- Clarke Street — from Massachusetts Avenue to Park Drive
- Massachusetts Avenue — from Waltham Street to Forest Street
- Muzzey Street — from Forest Street to Lexington High School Driveway
- Muzzey Street — from Massachusetts Avenue to Muzzey Street Parking Lot Entrance
- Worthen Road — from Massachusetts Avenue to Waltham Street
- Lincoln Street — from Worthen Road to Audubon Drive
- Hastings Road — from Massachusetts Avenue to Lincoln Street
Starting at noon on Saturday, April 19, 2025
- Massachusetts Avenue — from Pleasant Street to Worthen Road
- Maple Street — from Massachusetts Avenue to Ingleside Road
- Marrett Road — from Massachusetts Avenue to Follen Road
- Pelham Road — from Massachusetts Avenue to Eliot Road
- Winthrop Street — from Massachusetts Avenue to Vine Brook Road
- Woburn Street — from Massachusetts Avenue to Solomon Pierce Road
- Grant Street — from Massachusetts Avenue to Saddle Club Road
- Waltham Street — from Massachusetts Avenue to Vine Brook Road
- Waltham Street — from Forest Street to Marrett Road
Parking restrictions in effect from Friday, April 18, 2025 at 8 p.m. through Saturday, April 19, 2025 at 6 p.m.
- Adams Street — from Hancock Street to Burlington Town Line
- Audubon Road — from Massachusetts Avenue to Lincoln Street
- Bedford Street — from Lexington Center to Bedford Town Line
- Bloomfield Street (odd side) — from Massachusetts Avenue to Highland Avenue
- Cedar Street — from Massachusetts Avenue to Hill Street
- Clarke Street — from Massachusetts Avenue to Park Drive
- Coolidge Avenue — Entire road
- Depot Square — Entrance and Exit roads
- Edgewood Road (even side) — from Meriam Street to Hancock Street
- Eliot Road (odd side) — from Pelham Road to Washington Street
- Fletcher Road — Entire Road
- Follen Road — Entire Road
- Forest Street — from Massachusetts Avenue to Waltham Street
- Grant Street — from Massachusetts Avenue to Saddle Club Road
- Hancock Street — from Adams Street to Revere Street
- Hancock Street — from Bedford Street to Adams Street
- Harrington Road — from Bedford Street to Massachusetts Avenue
- Hastings Road — from Massachusetts Avenue to Lincoln Street
- Hayes Lane — Entire Road
- Hill Street — from Cedar Street to Bedford Street
- Lincoln Street — from Worthen Road to Lincoln Park
- Maple Street — Entire Road
- Marrett Road (Route 2A) — from Massachusetts Avenue to Forbes Road
- Massachusetts Avenue — from Pleasant Street to Route 2A
- Meriam Street — from Glen Road to Adams Street
- Meriam Street — from Massachusetts Avenue to Patriots Drive
- Muzzey Street — from Forest Street to LHS Driveway
- Muzzey Street — from Massachusetts Avenue to Raymond Street
- Oakland Street (even side) — from Meriam Street to Glen Road
- Park Drive — Entire road
- Parker Street — from Massachusetts Avenue to Clarke Street
- Patriots Drive (even side) — from Edgewood Road to Meriam Street
- PaulRevereRoad — from Massachusetts Avenue to Cedar Street
- Pelham Road — from Massachusetts Avenue to Eliot Road
- Percy Road — from Massachusetts Avenue to Warren Street
- Percy Road (odd side) — from Warren Street to Highland Avenue
- Pleasant Street — from Massachusetts Avenue to Worthen Road East
- Revere Street — from Hancock Street to Bedford Street
- Sheridan Street — Entire Road
- Sherman Street — Entire Road
- Slocum Road (odd side) — from Massachusetts Avenue to Highland Avenue
- Solomon Pierce Road — Entire Road
- Tavern Lane — Entire Road
- Vine Brook Road — Entire Road
- Waltham Street — from Forest Street to Marrett Road
- Warren Street (odd side) — from Percy Road to Eliot Road
- Washington Street (odd side) — from Warren Street to Highland Avenue
- Watertown Street — from Pleasant Street to Peacock Farm Road
- Winthrop Road — Entire Road
- Woburn Street — from Massachusetts Avenue to Lowell Street
- Wood Street — from Massachusetts Avenue to Hartwell Avenue
- Worthen Road — from Massachusetts Avenue to Militia Drive
- Worthen Road — from Massachusetts Avenue to Waltham Street