The town of Lexington is preparing for its massive Lex250 celebration this weekend. A full calendar of events means a lot of traffic and parking changes. Visitors are urged to use public transit, including shuttles, whenever possible but if you're going to drive, here's a list of what to know.

Road closures starting at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 18, 2025

Bedford Street — from Meriam Street to Worthen Road

— Meriam Street Worthen Road Hancock Street — from Bedford Street to Adams Street

— Bedford Street Adams Street Harrington Road — from Bedford Street to Massachusetts Avenue

— Bedford Street Massachusetts Avenue Meriam Street — from Massachusetts Avenue to Patriots Drive

— Massachusetts Avenue Patriots Drive Clarke Street — from Massachusetts Avenue to Park Drive

— Massachusetts Avenue Park Drive Massachusetts Avenue — from Waltham Street to Forest Street

— Waltham Street Forest Street Muzzey Street — from Forest Street to Lexington High School Driveway

— Forest Street Lexington High School Driveway Muzzey Street — from Massachusetts Avenue to Muzzey Street Parking Lot Entrance

— Massachusetts Avenue Muzzey Street Parking Lot Entrance Worthen Road — from Massachusetts Avenue to Waltham Street

— Massachusetts Avenue Waltham Street Lincoln Street — from Worthen Road to Audubon Drive

— Worthen Road Audubon Drive Hastings Road — from Massachusetts Avenue to Lincoln Street

Starting at noon on Saturday, April 19, 2025

Massachusetts Avenue — from Pleasant Street to Worthen Road

Pleasant Street Worthen Road Maple Street — from Massachusetts Avenue to Ingleside Road

— Massachusetts Avenue Ingleside Road Marrett Road — from Massachusetts Avenue to Follen Road

— Massachusetts Avenue Follen Road Pelham Road — from Massachusetts Avenue to Eliot Road

— Massachusetts Avenue Eliot Road Winthrop Street — from Massachusetts Avenue to Vine Brook Road

— Massachusetts Avenue Vine Brook Road Woburn Street — from Massachusetts Avenue to Solomon Pierce Road

— Massachusetts Avenue Solomon Pierce Road Grant Street — from Massachusetts Avenue to Saddle Club Road

— Massachusetts Avenue Saddle Club Road Waltham Street — from Massachusetts Avenue to Vine Brook Road

— Massachusetts Avenue Vine Brook Road Waltham Street — from Forest Street to Marrett Road

Parking restrictions in effect from Friday, April 18, 2025 at 8 p.m. through Saturday, April 19, 2025 at 6 p.m.