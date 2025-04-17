Lexington

Lex250 organizers, state officials kick off weekend full of history: Watch live at 9

The town of Lexington is planning a massive celebration on Saturday

By Marc Fortier

Lexington, MA – April 9: The sun sets along Massachusetts Ave. as the city prepares for the 250th celebration of the Battle of Lexington. (Photo by Brett Phelps/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Getty Images

Organizers of this weekend's Lex250 events and state officials will hold a press conference Thursday morning to kick off the big event.

The press conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. on the Lexington Battle Green. You can watch it live in the video player above.

The town of Lexington is planning a massive celebration on Saturday to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the first battle of the American Revolution, including reenactments, parades and concerts.

The battle will then begin at 5:15 a.m. Following the reenactment, there will be a 5-mile race. At 11 a.m., the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team will skydive onto the Battle Green in celebration of the army's anniversary.

Later, the town will gather for the Patriots' Day Parade at 2 p.m. along Massachusetts Avenue. That evening, Cary Hall will host a free concert featuring Revolution-era music.

The celebration will continue throughout the weekend, culminating in a picnic at Hastings Park on April 21.

This article tagged under:

Lexington
