Minutemen and Jumbotrons: Previewing the Battle of Lexington's 250th anniversary

The U.S. Army will be represented with a special jump by The Golden Knights Parachute Team onto the historic Lexington Battle Green

By John Moroney

A major milestone in the history of America takes place next month in Massachusetts: The 250th anniversary of the battles at Lexington and Concord, on April 19.

"This is where the shot was heard 'round the world, and we are so proud that we can host an event for the whole world to see," Lexington Select Board Chairman Doug Lucente said.

The town's annual reenactment of the deadly fight between Lexington minutemen and British regulars starts at 5:30 that the morning. Mona Roy of the Lex250 Commission, which is organizing the event, called the staged battled robust.

"It's as if you were there, like a time machine," she said.

President Gerald Ford came to Lexington for the Bicentennial in 1975. And this Patriots' Day coincides with 250th birthday of the U.S. Army, which will be represented with a special jump by The Golden Knights Parachute Team onto the historic green.

"To be on these grounds, to do a demonstration, you know, as an infantryman, that hits hard to me, because they were the original people that we look up to," Army Capt. Jack King said.

The reenactment attracts thousands. It's not clear how many will be coming this year, but organizers will be ready.

Reenactors in minuteman uniform practicing on the Lexington Battle Green on Thursday, March 13, 2025, for the 250th anniversary of the battles of Lexington and Concord.
Reenactors in minuteman uniform practicing on the Lexington Battle Green on Thursday, March 13, 2025, for the 250th anniversary of the battles of Lexington and Concord.

"We're really trying to create an environment that everybody can see and participate. We're actually going to have Jumbotrons this year," Lucente said.

It'll be a full day of activities, including a parade through downtown. For more details, visit Lexington 250.

