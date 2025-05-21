Lexington High School finance team prepares for nationals

Students from Lexington High School are ready to prove just how much they know about personal finance on the national stage. The Massachusetts teenagers are gearing up to compete in the National Personal Finance Challenge, which tests students on their financial knowledge.

“I really enjoy learning about these kinds of things and being able to apply it because it feels really good to be able to be like, ‘Oh I know what to do in this situation,’” said Allie Chen, a junior on the team.

Lexington took home the crown in the state finals last month. Two of the original team members will be graduating during the national competition, so two new students have stepped in.

“It’s all about just working with each other and seeing what our strengths are and what our weaknesses are and being there for each other,” said Riyanna Beri, a junior on the team.

Although Lexington High School offers business classes, being a member of the team serves as an extra opportunity for students to dive into the concepts of earning income, spending, saving, investing, managing credit and managing risk.

“There’s the personal benefit these students get from being well-situated in their own lives to do those things well and astutely,” said Rachel LeComte, the faculty advisor. “In addition to that, if they’re interested, it could set them up for a career.”

LeComte, who also teaches business classes at the high school, says the students have taken ownership of their competition prep.

“They kind of manage the curriculum and they teach each other,” Lecomte added. “They work with each other, so the older students teach the younger students how to prepare for the competition and what kind of information they’re going to need.”

The team will also have to create a financial plan based on a case study they receive on the day of the competition – a valuable exercise as they look ahead to the future.

“Knowing early on what to do, how to build credit, how to invest is really important because it sets us up to make stronger financial decisions later on,” Beri said.

The national competition is the first weekend of June in Atlanta, Georgia. It’s hosted by the Council for Economic Education and the top four teams will win cash prizes.