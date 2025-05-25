Over 50 vehicle break-ins reported in Lexington; at least 4 cars stolen

More than fifty vehicles were broken into overnight Friday in Lexington, Massachusetts, and at least four vehicles were stolen, according to police, who are urging residents to lock their cars.

Lexington police say they're actively investigating a surge of motor vehicle breaking and entering incidents, and vehicle thefts, that occurred during the early overnight hours of Friday.

Over fifty reports were filed by residents in neighborhoods located near Routes 2 and 128, police added. In all reported incidents, the vehicles were either left unlocked or the keys were left inside.

Dedicated officers are collaborating with regional detective groups and other communities that have experienced similar recent activities as part of the Lexington Police Department's thorough investigation, which is in its preliminary stages.

Community safety and security are the department's top priorities, police said. Residents are strongly urged to ensure their vehicles are locked, remove all valuables from plain sight, and report any suspicious activity to the police department immediately.

Anyone with video surveillance or information pertaining to these incidents is encouraged to contact Detective Jeff Chaisson at jchaisson@lexingtonma.gov.