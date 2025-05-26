Lexington man whose car was broken into: ‘be hypervigilant'

As police in two Massachusetts towns investigate dozens of car break-ins over Memorial Day weekend, one Lexington resident who was affected is urging caution.

Lexington police said they received over 50 reports of vehicles broken into Friday night into Saturday, and at least four cars were stolen. Police in Needham said they received reports Sunday of "dozens" of unlocked cars being broken into, many with valuables left in plain sight.

"It's just one of those things where you just have to be hypervigilant," said Sagar Brahmbhatt, a Lexington man whose vehicle was broken into. "Not just the cars, but doors and obviously everything."

In his case, two criminals wearing masks were caught on surveillance video searching through his car in Lexington early Saturday morning.

You can see them walking away from the car to another vehicle waiting at the end of the driveway on Harding Road.

"Obviously a pretty big, you know, violation,"Brahmbhatt said. "Especially scary from a safety perspective. It's just because family and stuff, you never think in a town like this that something like that's going to happen," Brahmbhatt said.

Brahmbhatt and his family were sleeping just feet away in the house when it happened around 3:45 a.m.

Brahmbhatt said luckily, in his case, nothing was stolen.

Lexington police say the incidents occurred during the early overnight hours of Friday in vehicles that were either left unlocked or the keys were left inside.

In all reported cases, police said, the vehicles were either left unlocked or the keys were left inside.

Police in Needham are urging residents to not leave valuables in their cars and lock their doors.

In Lexington, police said the reports were filed by residents in neighborhoods near Route 2 and Route 128.

As of now, police said no one tied to any of these cases has been arrested, and the stolen vehicles still have not been recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.