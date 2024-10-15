Two pedestrians hit by vehicle in Lexington

Two people were taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Lexington, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.

Lexington police said the pedestrians were hit at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Bow Street Tuesday morning. Both were taken to area hospitals; their conditions were not immediately clear.

Massachusetts Avenue is closed between Charles Street and Taft Avenue. Drivers should expect delays in the area.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.