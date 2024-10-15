Lexington

Two pedestrians hit by vehicle in Lexington

Lexington police said the pedestrians were hit at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Bow Street Tuesday morning

By Thea DiGiammerino

An aerial shot of an intersection, one road blocked off with police tape and a police cruiser.
NBC10 Boston

Two people were taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Lexington, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.

Lexington police said the pedestrians were hit at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Bow Street Tuesday morning. Both were taken to area hospitals; their conditions were not immediately clear.

Massachusetts Avenue is closed between Charles Street and Taft Avenue. Drivers should expect delays in the area.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

