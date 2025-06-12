LGBTQ+ community ‘devastated' by Trump push to end specialized suicide hotline services

A new budget proposal from the White House, aiming to eliminate specialized suicide hotline services for LGBTQ+ youth and young adults, is drawing sharp criticism from advocates and community leaders, particularly as Pride Month celebrations get underway.

While the overall funding for the 988 suicide prevention hotline remains the same as last year at $520 million, the proposed cuts to specialized counselors are raising alarms about potential devastating consequences.

"Of course, he announces this ... as we celebrate Pride," Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said Wednesday of President Donald Trump. "Am I shocked by that? No."

The concerns are particularly poignant for organizers with Boston Pride For The People Parade, who are grappling with the potential impact of these proposed cuts as they prepare a memorial for more than 70 trans and gender expansive people lost to suicide.

"Every name that we carry is a name that has passed between last year's Pride event and this year's," said Mason Dunn, a Boston Pride For The People Parade organizer. "This year, and likely next year, we are going to see increasing numbers of memorials that we will be asked to carry."

The urgency surrounding these specialized services is underscored by alarming statistics. The Trevor Project, a major contractor for the 988 hotline, reports that young LGBTQ+ individuals are four times as likely to seriously consider suicide as their peers.

"This program, part of a large, bipartisan initiative that President Trump signed himself, has already served over 1.3 million people," said Mark Henson, The Trevor Project's VP for Advocacy and Government Affairs. "While we're devastated, we also know there's time for the administration to change its mind. And it's ultimately Congress' decision."

Their research further reveals a more than 70% increase in suicidality among trans and nonbinary people living in states with anti-LGBTQ+ policies. Healey reassured residents that their rights and access to health care remain protected within the Bay State.

"I want you to know — folks who are out there in the LGBTQ community — you could not be in a safer place than in Massachusetts," Healey said.

Advocates argue that this proposal to cut specially trained counselors is the latest in a series of actions from the White House targeting LGBTQ+ rights. Dallas Ducar, executive VP for donor engagement and external relations for Fenway Health, characterized these actions as attempts to dismantle crucial support systems.

"Whether it's the Medicaid cuts that we are seeing in Congress, at least coming out of the House, whether it's specifically the proposals for Medicaid to no longer cover gender-affirming health care for kids or adults too, or whether it is also this attempt to try to remove critical resources for LGBTQ individuals, all of these constitute attempts to remove a health care safety net for some of our most vulnerable," Ducar said.

If the proposal moves forward, these specialized services are slated to end in the fall.