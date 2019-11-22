Libertine Is Apparently Opening in the Former La Galleria 33 Space in Boston’s North End

Last fall, it was reported that a North End restaurant that had been featured on a reality TV series was closed, and a new dining spot could be moving in. Now we have learned that a new restaurant does appear to be taking over the space, but little is known about it at this point in time.

According to a tweet from @ConciergeBoston, a place called Libertine is opening in the old La Galleria 33 space on Salem Street, with two signs being up for the spot and the windows being papered over. It looks like the new business will indeed be a restaurant, though nothing by this name comes up online, including in any corporate/business database sites. Earlier, it looked like Piarosa Group, Inc. may be opening something in the space and that it could have a connection to Forcella in the North Square area, but it is not known if this is still the case.

La Galleria 33 had been shown on Gordon Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares in 2012, with the show's focus being on helping revive troubled restaurants across the country.

The address for the upcoming Libertine is 125 Salem Street, Boston, MA, 02113.

More from Boston's Hidden Restaurants

La Galleria 33 in Boston's North End Has Closed; Exact Status Unknown

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)