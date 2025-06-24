License of Newton pediatrician suspended over alleged boundary violations

A Massachusetts pediatrician's license has been suspended after he was accused of making unwanted physical contact with patients' families.

Dr. Jonathan A. Benjamin, who owns his own practice in Newton, allegedly "engaged in boundary violations, including unwanted physical contact, with female family members of patients," according to the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine.

The board said Monday that it had suspended his medical license, "finding that he poses a serious threat to the public health, safety and welfare."

He has a right to appeal the decision at a hearing within seven days, the board said.

The state noted that Benjamin has been licensed to practice medicine in Massachusetts since 1981.