Newton

License of Newton pediatrician suspended over alleged boundary violations

The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine said it suspended Dr. Jonathan A. Benjamin's medical license, accusing him of making unwanted physical contact with patients' family members.

Getty Images

A Massachusetts pediatrician's license has been suspended after he was accused of making unwanted physical contact with patients' families.

Dr. Jonathan A. Benjamin, who owns his own practice in Newton, allegedly "engaged in boundary violations, including unwanted physical contact, with female family members of patients," according to the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The board said Monday that it had suspended his medical license, "finding that he poses a serious threat to the public health, safety and welfare."

He has a right to appeal the decision at a hearing within seven days, the board said.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The state noted that Benjamin has been licensed to practice medicine in Massachusetts since 1981.

This article tagged under:

NewtonMassachusetts
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us