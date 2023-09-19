Life Alive opens new location at Legacy Place in Dedham

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Last fall, it was reported that a local group of organic cafes would be opening a new location just off Route 128, and now we have learned that it has debuted.

According to a press release, Life Alive opens today at Legacy Place in Dedham, offering such options as salads, grain/acai/noodle bowls, cold-pressed juices, smoothies, lattes, and more. The new outlet joins others in Boston (2), Brookline, Cambridge (3), Lowell, Salem, and Somerville.

The website for all locations of Life Alive is at https://www.lifealive.com/

