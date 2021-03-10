Life in Lockdown: Study Shows Mental Health Impacts Among College Students

One year ago, the lives of college students across the country were upended as some were given just a few days notice to move off campus. A new study shows just how their mental health was impacted.

Boston College senior Bridget Donohue is far more knowledgeable about virtual calls than she ever thought she’d be after her junior year took a turn no one expected.

“It was stressful," Donohue said. "We actually had spring break the week COVID cases were popping up."

Soon after, Donohue received an email from the college that campus was shutting down. She had a few days to get out.

"I had to pack up my whole apartment in 24 hours," Donohue said.

Millions of college students were among the first to be impacted by COVID-19 lockdowns and the impact it had is now being quantified by local researchers. The findings of an online survey of students were published last month.

Dr. Cindy Liu, a clinical developmental psychologist at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Assistant Professor at Harvard Medical School, said one-third of the 800 students who took the online survey had to move from campus and 40% said they had to leave valuables behind. That’s where the most severe mental health issues were evident, according to Liu.

“One of the things we assessed were their worries about COVID; whether or not they were at risk, have trouble attainting resources," Liu said. "It turns out that those who did showed these elevated rates, including higher levels of depression and PTSD-related symptoms."

Undergraduates and those with financial aid were most affected, the study shows.

"Young adults are showing a higher rate of depression, anxiety than all other age groups," Liu said.

Donohue had expectations for her college experience and still feels the uncertainty now that she’s a senior.

“You just don’t know how to handle stuff at a certain point and it just creates so much more stress," Donohue said. “I worked four years to get this degree and I don’t know if I’ll be able to walk across the stage to get my diploma... I think it's going to leave me feeling like a missed out on a certain aspect of my college experience. I think it's also made me realize a lot of people had it way worse.”

The study in ongoing, according to Liu, as researchers continue follow up with students on their progress. As campuses reopen, universities need to make student mental health a priority, Liu said.