Life-threatening injuries reported in Brockton crash

By Thea DiGiammerino

A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Pearl Street in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Thursday, March 27, 2025.
It happened around 9 a.m. Brockton police say a sedan was traveling south down Pearl Street when it ended up in the northbound lane, crashing into a boom truck traveling that direction.

The driver of the sedan, identified as a 20-year-old man, had to be extricated from the vehicle. He was rushed to Boston Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Pearl Street remains closed between Belmont and West Chestnut streets for the investigation.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

