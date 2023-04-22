Life-Threatening Injuries Reported in Hyde Park Shooting

Life-threatening injuries have been reported after a shooting in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood Saturday night.

Boston police confirmed they responded to the incident on Dedham Street around 10:30 p.m.

At this stage the investigation is active and no arrests have been made.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.