Life-Threatening Injuries Reported in Salem Crash

Two people have life-threatening injuries after a crash in Salem, Massachusetts on Wednesday, according to Massachusetts State Police.

State police confirmed they were assisting Salem police with the investigation into the crash, which closed Highland Avenue between Marlborough Road and Ravenna Avenue. It was initially reported as a series of crashes caused by one car, but the exact details were not immediately clear.

The investigation is ongoing.

