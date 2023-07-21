Local

Lifeguard reports possible shark sighting at beach in Maine

The director said there has been an increase in sightings but it's only one or two sightings per year that are notified to the state.

A lifeguard in Biddeford Maine reported a possible shark sighting on Thursday afternoon.

The Director of the Biddeford Recreation Department Carl Walsh told News Center Maine that a lifeguard at Middle Beach saw what appeared to be a shark fin in the water.

Beachgoers were ordered out of the water after the sighting, but the fin was not seen again and people were allowed back into the water an hour later, Walsh said.

