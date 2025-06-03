Lifeguards wanted across Massachusetts for summer 2025

The lifeguard shortage is back again this year in towns and cities in Massachusetts

The are 10 state-run locations in the Boston metro area listed by the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation as still needing staff as of Monday.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

As of Monday, two state-run pools in Lawrence still need lifeguards.

The state is offering hundreds of dollars in bonuses to work through Labor Day, hourly pay that can reach up to $27 for some staff, and free training.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Unfortunately for residents in Lawrence, they have seen the effects of lifeguard shortages. Last summer, the Higgins pool had to close temporarily because of staffing.

On Monday afternoon, we could see work crews at both the DCR pools in Lawrence with workers painting, preparing, and planning to re-open.

As of now the two dozen DCR pools in Massachusetts are set to open back up on June 21.

Worcester found a way around the shortage last year by working with the Y.

“The lifeguards we have work for the YMCA. The YMCA does all the trainings. They are responsible for all the staff on that,” said Robert C. Antonelli, with Worcester Parks, Recreation & Cemetery Division.