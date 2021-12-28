Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Weather

Light Snow for Parts of Massachusetts Overnight

Very light accumulation is expected on untreated roads and on grassy areas through dawn Wednesday

By Meteorologist Pamela Gardner

NBC Universal, Inc.

Another decaying area of low pressure will swing in a light wintry mix Tuesday night.

Very light accumulation is expected on untreated roads and on grassy areas through dawn Wednesday. The mix is confined to southern and central New England, with the precipitation changing to light rain and heading south and offshore by mid-morning.   

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

An onshore breeze off the ocean will keep temperatures in the 40s for Wednesday as we dry off in the afternoon. Clouds dominate the day again as we sit between little systems. 

The next one heads in Thursday as a remnant storm system from the West Coast. Highs stay in the 40s for the last couple days of 2021. Scattered rain in southern New England and snow showers in northern New England hang around all day Thursday. 

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

COVID-19 45 mins ago

RI Lt. Gov. in Quarantine After Testing Positive for COVID-19

mbta 1 hour ago

Man Hurt in Beating at Boston MBTA Station by Teens With Nerf Guns, Police Say

On Friday, we clear out and stay quiet through the New Year’s Eve festivities. A larger system will move in sometime this weekend, Saturday possibly into Sunday. This one looks mild with rain for most, but lingering for much of the weekend. 

Colder air looks to take over for next week as we enter into 2022. Highs next Monday could only top off in the 20s, and the teens farther north. 

This cold snap looks like it will only be a couple days before temperatures modify. Stay tuned!

This article tagged under:

WeatherNew Englandsnowwinterwintry weather
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us