Light Snow for Parts of Massachusetts Overnight

Another decaying area of low pressure will swing in a light wintry mix Tuesday night.

Very light accumulation is expected on untreated roads and on grassy areas through dawn Wednesday. The mix is confined to southern and central New England, with the precipitation changing to light rain and heading south and offshore by mid-morning.

An onshore breeze off the ocean will keep temperatures in the 40s for Wednesday as we dry off in the afternoon. Clouds dominate the day again as we sit between little systems.

The next one heads in Thursday as a remnant storm system from the West Coast. Highs stay in the 40s for the last couple days of 2021. Scattered rain in southern New England and snow showers in northern New England hang around all day Thursday.

On Friday, we clear out and stay quiet through the New Year’s Eve festivities. A larger system will move in sometime this weekend, Saturday possibly into Sunday. This one looks mild with rain for most, but lingering for much of the weekend.

Colder air looks to take over for next week as we enter into 2022. Highs next Monday could only top off in the 20s, and the teens farther north.

This cold snap looks like it will only be a couple days before temperatures modify. Stay tuned!