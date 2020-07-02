Lighter Travel Expected in Mass. Over Holiday Weekend Amid Pandemic

The Fourth of July weekend is a big summer milestone with people looking to get out of the house and get away for vacation.

This year it’ll be a little different. Travel and tourism are expected to be down because of COVID-19.

The state’s tourism councils have launched a billboard campaign encouraging people to vacation closer to home.

The billboards highlight regions of the state from Cape Cod to the Berkshire. The campaign comes as travel bans into Massachusetts from other New England states have been lifted.

Overall, AAA says summer travel will be down 15 percent as compared to last year. It is expected to pick up as quarantines are lifted.

Air travel is way off and road trips are expected to make up 97 percent of all summer travel.