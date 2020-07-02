Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Lighter Travel Expected in Mass. Over Holiday Weekend Amid Pandemic

Overall, AAA says summer travel will be down 15 percent as compared to last year amid the coronavirus crisis

By John Moroney

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Fourth of July weekend is a big summer milestone with people looking to get out of the house and get away for vacation. 

This year it’ll be a little different. Travel and tourism are expected to be down because of COVID-19.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

The state’s tourism councils have launched a billboard campaign encouraging people to vacation closer to home.

The billboards highlight regions of the state from Cape Cod to the Berkshire. The campaign comes as travel bans into Massachusetts from other New England states have been lifted.

Overall, AAA says summer travel will be down 15 percent as compared to last year. It is expected to pick up as quarantines are lifted. 

Air travel is way off and road trips are expected to make up 97 percent of all summer travel. 

July Fourth Coverage

forecast 15 hours ago

Holiday Weekend Weather Looks Cooler, Less Humid

coronavirus 15 hours ago

‘The Science Is Real': Walsh Warns Against Fireworks, Urges Coronavirus Safety for July 4

This article tagged under:

MassachusettstourismFourth of July
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us