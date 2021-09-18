Lights On at Boston's Boch Center

It's lights on for the Wang and Shubert theaters at the Boch Center in Boston, and CEO Josiah Spaulding said that the theaters are taking every precaution to keep it that way amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"You get emotional, I'm almost ready to cry, because we've been dark for almost 18 and a half months," Spaulding said.

Theatergoers will need to show proof of vaccination upon entering, as well as be masked.

But if you forgot proof of your vaccine card or haven't been vaccinated, not to worry. The center is offering rapid testing on-site for $30, with results available in 15 minutes.

Those who test positive for COVID-19 will be issued full refunds for their performances.

"I'm glad that they're doing it," one theatergoer said. "I'm more than happy to make sure everybody's safe and I'm safe."

About 20 tests were performed on Saturday, the theater said.