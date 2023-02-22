‘Like a Nightmare': Family Mourns Woman Killed Saturday in Dorchester Shooting

Loved ones are mourning the death of a Massachusetts woman who was shot this weekend in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

Diva Ayuso, a 32-year-old mother from Sharon, was a longtime employee of the Massachusetts Environmental Police. She was fatally shot in the Fermoy Heights area.

Her family is desperately trying to understand why anyone would kill her.

"Nothing makes sense, even now," said her uncle, Abiezer Ayuso. "It's crazy. I've got the chills."

Police say she was found shot multiple times and died at the scene.

"It feels like a dream, like a nightmare, and we hope to wake up," Abiezer Ayuso said.

Her uncle says her father is a retired Massachusetts State Police trooper.

According to the state's website, Ayuso — listed under the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs — received the Commonwealth Citation for Outstanding Performance in 2022, which is awarded to individuals or groups of employees to recognize their extraordinary contributions to their agency.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Diva Ayuso, a longtime employee of the Massachusetts Environmental Police," Col. Shaun Santos of the Massachusetts Environmental Police said in a statement. "She was a dedicated member of our team and great colleague. Diva will be greatly missed."

Ayuso was killed Saturday night during a violent night in the city, where police were called to two separate, unrelated fatal shootings. On the same night her family spoke with NBC10 Boston, a double shooting in Dorchester left one man dead and another injured.

"We've been saying for the longest time, you know, this just needs to stop," Abiezer Ayuso said. "If you're doing it, please stop. You're hurting people — you're not only hurting the person that you killed, you're hurting so many other people, that whole family."

Police have yet to release any information on a suspect, or say what they believe led up to the incident. An investigation into the fatal shooting remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be called into the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or texted to CRIME (27463) with the word 'TIP.'

Boston police also encourage anyone who needs emotional support following distressing events in the community to contact the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team, which provides free, private support 24/7 at 617-431-0125.

If you have been impacted by homicide, survivor outreach services are available. Contact the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute at 617-825-1917 Ext. 119 or visit the website LDBPeaceInstitute.org for more information.