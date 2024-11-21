Maine

Person found dead after report of shooting at Maine home

Police didn't announce if anyone had been arrested or will face charges, but did say the incident is believed to be isolated, with no threat to the public

By Asher Klein

Red and blue police lights close up on a crime scene.
Getty Images

A person was found dead after a shooting was reported at home in Lincoln, Maine, on Wednesday morning, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone is facing charges in the shooting on Mohawk Road, near the Dodlin Road Extension.

A person called 911 to report the shooting about 9:25 a.m., and when officers arrived, they found someone dead, state police said.

Investigators are looking into what happened, and the person who died, who hasn't been publicly identified, was taken for an autopsy to determine how they died, according to police.

They didn't announce if anyone had been arrested or will face charges, but did say the incident is believed to be isolated, with no threat to the public.

