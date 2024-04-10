Lincoln

Injured dog found abandoned on side of the road in Lincoln

The terrier-Chihuahua mix had injuries to its eye and head

By Thea DiGiammerino

Lincoln Police Department

Police are investigating after an injured dog was abandoned on the side of the road in Lincoln, Massachusetts, on Monday.

Investigators say a person walking found the small male dog, a terrier-Chihuahua mix, lying on the side of Page Road. The dog was hurt, with injuries to its eye and head.

That good Samaritan brought the dog to the Angell Animal Medical Center in Boston for help. The dog, which is about 3 to 4 months old, is responding well to treatment, according to police.

Lincoln Police are investigating the case as one of animal abuse and abandonment and searching for the dog's owner. Anyone with information or who may have seen something suspicious is asked to call them at 781-259-8113 the MSPCA Police Department at 617-522-6008.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Lincolnpets
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us