Lincoln, Mass., police chief arrested, placed on leave

The police chief in Lincoln, Massachusetts, has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested in another town on Saturday while off duty, the town administrator said.

There were few details immediately available on what Chief Sean Kennedy is accused of doing in Westwood. That town's police chief said he couldn't discuss the allegations, citing law over domestic incidents.

Kennedy was in Dedham District Court Monday morning to face charges, according to a court official, and the case was continued to June 26 for a pretrial conference. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.

"The Town takes any such allegations very seriously and, consistent with Town Policy, has placed the Chief on administrative leave. As with any person under arrest, the Chief is presumed innocent pending the results of the legal process," Lincoln Town Administrator Timothy Higgins said in a statement, adding that an internal review is underway.