Massachusetts

Lincoln, Mass., police chief arrested, placed on leave

"The Town takes any such allegations very seriously and, consistent with Town Policy, has placed the Chief on administrative leave," Lincoln's town administrator said in a statement

By Asher Klein

Lincoln, Massachusetts, Police Chief Sean Kennedy in an April photo posted to Facebook by the department.
Lincoln Police Department

The police chief in Lincoln, Massachusetts, has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested in another town on Saturday while off duty, the town administrator said.

There were few details immediately available on what Chief Sean Kennedy is accused of doing in Westwood. That town's police chief said he couldn't discuss the allegations, citing law over domestic incidents.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Kennedy was in Dedham District Court Monday morning to face charges, according to a court official, and the case was continued to June 26 for a pretrial conference. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.

"The Town takes any such allegations very seriously and, consistent with Town Policy, has placed the Chief on administrative leave. As with any person under arrest, the Chief is presumed innocent pending the results of the legal process," Lincoln Town Administrator Timothy Higgins said in a statement, adding that an internal review is underway.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

More Lincoln, Mass. news

Wildlife May 10, 2024

Bear spotted wandering neighborhoods in Lincoln

Massachusetts Apr 4, 2024

Woman dies when Jeep, pickup truck collide in Lincoln

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsLincoln
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us