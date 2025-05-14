Lincoln police chief suspended by POST Commission after arrest in Westwood

The chief of police in Lincoln has had his policing certification suspended in Massachusetts, days after his arrest on domestic assault and battery charges while he was off-duty in another town.

The state's POST Commission, which handles officer certification, shared its suspension order for Chief Sean Kennedy, dated Wednesday, on Thursday.

"The Commission has received sufficient evidence that the Respondent has," the order reads — the rest of the sentence is redacted.

Kennedy was already placed on administrative leave after his arrest at his Westwood home. According to court documents, he allegedly threw a woman against a wall; he's been charged with assault and battery on a household or family member and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

Court records indicate the woman "was visibly upset and at times reluctant to describe the events leading up to the assault." She said Kennedy "threw her into a wall in the kitchen following an argument," the documents show.

The woman said she fell to the floor and Kennedy took off from the home and did not bother to check on her.

"The Town takes any such allegations very seriously and, consistent with Town Policy, has placed the Chief on administrative leave. As with any person under arrest, the Chief is presumed innocent pending the results of the legal process," Lincoln Town Administrator Timothy Higgins said in a statement Monday, adding that an internal review was underway.

According to court documents, the woman told Westwood police it was "not the first time" Kennedy had been physical with her, but that the injuries she suffered were "worse than anything in the past."

After a closed-door meeting Monday, the town's select board moved Lincoln Police Lt. Jon Wentworth to acting chief for the time being.

"A very tough weekend for the police department, especially for the chief and his family," Wentworth said. "We're working towards continuity of operations of the police department."

Kennedy appeared Monday morning in Dedham District Court and posted bail. He was ordered to have no contact with the woman. The case was continued to June 26 for a pretrial conference.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Kennedy and the alleged victim for comment, but has not heard back.

Westwood's police chief said he couldn't discuss the allegations, citing law over domestic incidents.