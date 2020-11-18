Linda Henry to Take Reins at Boston Globe as Labor Tensions Simmer

Linda Pizzuti Henry, who has held the title of managing director at the Boston Globe’s parent company for the past seven years, has been named the chief executive, taking the reins of the company just as tensions between employees and management appear to be at a boiling point.

Henry is the wife of John Henry, the owner of the Boston Red Sox who bought Boston Globe Media Partners LLC in 2013.

BGMP has been without a leader since July 1, when the company’s former president, Vinay Mehra, abruptly left the company. The company gave no reason for Mehra’s departure, and he did not respond to requests for comment.

