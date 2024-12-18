Court hearing Wednesday in Lindsay Clancy case: Watch live at 3 p.m.

There will be a court hearing Wednesday in the case of Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury, Massachusetts, mother accused of killing her three children in 2023.

Clancy's lawyer said in a recent court filing that he plans to assert her "lack of criminal responsibility" at trial due to her mental condition.

In a document filed Friday, Clancy's attorney, Kevin Reddington, filed a notice of lack of criminal responsibility, saying "statements of the defendant as to her mental condition will be relied upon by defendant's expert witnesses and the defendant does intend to present to the Court a defense of lack of criminal responsibility."

A second filing by the defense, also dated Friday, requests a trial date in September of 2025. Reddington said that while DNA testing results and reports from experts are still outstanding, it is believed that that they will be complete well in advance of that date.

Clancy has pleaded not guilty to murder charges brought by the Norfolk District Attorney's Office over the Jan. 24, 2023, deaths of their children, 5-year-old Cora Clancy, 3-year-old Dawson Clancy, and 8-month-old Callan Clancy. After killing her children, authorities said Lindsay Clancy cut herself and jumped out of a window in an attempt to kill herself.

Clancy's appearance has been waived at Wednesday's hearing, scheduled for 3 p.m. She was last known to be at Tewksbury Hospital for court-ordered mental treatment, but it was not immediately clear if she remains there.

Earlier this year, Clancy's husband, Patrick, detailed the symptoms his wife was experiencing that should have been red flags in an interview with the New Yorker.

"I wasn't married to a monster — I was married to someone who got sick," he said in the interview, in which he also recalled his wife's mental health struggles.