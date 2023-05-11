Lindsay Clancy to Remain at Tewksbury Hospital for 6 Months After Section 18 Hearing

A Massachusetts woman accused of killing her three children before trying to end her own life will remain at Tewksbury Hospital for the next six months.

Through an attorney, Lindsay Clancy of Duxbury waived her right to a Section 18 hearing Wednesday in Lowell District Court, the Department of Mental Health said.

The Boston Globe reported earlier this month that Clancy had been transferred to Tewksbury Hospital, which is run by the DMH. The move was reportedly made because doctors believe she needs extended mental health care.

The DMH said Clancy will be on a Section 18 hold at the hospital until Nov. 10.

Clancy, whose defense attorney claims that an overmedication of prescription psychiatric drugs led to homicidal and suicidal ideation, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges from Brigham and Women's Hospital in February.

Clancy is accused of tying exercise rope around each of her three children's necks for several minutes, then cutting herself and jumping out a window while her husband was running a pair of errands she'd arranged — all after seeing how long he would be out of the home.

"She planned these murders, gave herself the time and privacy needed to commit the murders and then she strangled each child in the place where they should have felt the safest, at home with their mom," Plymouth Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague said.

Clancy pleaded not guilty, and her lawyer, noting that the suicide attempt left her unable to walk, said what happened "clearly was a product of mental illness," and asked that she be kept in a medical facility while she recovers.

"This is not a situation your honor that was planned by any means," the lawyer said.