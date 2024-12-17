Lindsay Clancy

Lindsay Clancy's defense to argue lack of responsibility due to mental condition, seeks September trial date

A hearing in the case is scheduled to be held Wednesday

By Marc Fortier

Lindsay Clancy.

Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury, Massachusetts, mother accused of killing her three children in 2023, plans to assert her "lack of criminal responsibility" at trial due to her mental condition, her lawyer said in a recent court filing.

In a document filed Friday, Clancy's attorney, Kevin Reddington, filed a notice of lack of criminal responsibility, saying "statements of the defendant as to her mental condition will be relied upon by defendant's expert witnesses and the defendant does intend to present to the Court a defense of lack of criminal responsibility."

A second filing by the defense, also dated Friday, requests a trial date in September of 2025. Reddington said that while DNA testing results and reports from experts are still outstanding, it is believed that that they will be complete well in advance of that date.

Clancy has pleaded not guilty to murder charges brought by the Norfolk District Attorney's Office over the Jan. 24, 2023, deaths of their children, 5-year-old Cora Clancy, 3-year-old Dawson Clancy, and 8-month-old Callan Clancy. After killing her children, authorities said Lindsay Clancy cut herself and jumped out of a window in an attempt to kill herself.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday in the Clancy case, though Clancy's appearance has been waived. She was last known to be at Tewksbury Hsopital for court-ordered mental treatment, but it was not immediately clear if she remains there.

Clancy's husband, Patrick, detailed the symptoms his wife was experiencing that should have been red flags in an interview with the New Yorker earlier this year.

"I wasn't married to a monster — I was married to someone who got sick," he said in the interview, in which he also recalled his wife's mental health struggles.

