Linkin Park comes to Boston with ‘From Zero World Tour' in 2025

Iconic band Linkin Park has announced dates for its “From Zero World Tour 2025,” which includes a stop at Boston’s TD Garden.

The show, set for Friday, August 1, 2025, will be a big day for fans who have been awaiting a Linkin Park comeback.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Last September, and seven years after the death of frontman Chester Bennington, the band announced Emily Armstrong as a co-vocalist with band veteran Mike Shinoda.

They also announced an upcoming tour and released their first single since 2017, a song called "The Emptiness Machine" that features vocals by Armstrong. The single is part of their album "From Zero".

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

“From Zero,” which is the band’s eighth studio album, will be released on Friday, November 15, although the band has already released several singles as a prelude.

Pre-sale for the tour begins on Thursday, November 21 at noon.