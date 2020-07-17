Local

Restaurant Closings in Greater Boston Since the Start of the Coronavirus Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent shutdown of the economy in Massachusetts has taken a terrible toll on the local restaurant industry

By Boston's Hidden Restaurants

JULY

CLOSED:
-- Brit Bakery, Cambridge, MA
-- Cinquecento, Boston (South End), MA
-- Craigie Burger, Boston (Fenway), MA
-- Les Zygomates, Boston (Leather District), MA
-- Love Art Udon, Brookline (Boston University), MA
-- The Squealing Pig, West Roxbury, MA
-- White's Bakery and Cafe, Wellesley, MA

OPEN:
-- 4th & Cherry, Weymouth Landing, MA
-- The Alumni, Quincy, MA
-- Blue Boat, Rowley, MA
-- Seis Pies, Somerville (Union Square), MA
-- Talise, Annisquam, MA

JUNE

CLOSED:
-- Abbott's Frozen Custard, Brighton, MA
-- Andiamo Restaurant + Bar, Newburyport, MA
-- Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza, Newton, MA
-- Au Bon Pain, Boston (State Street), MA
-- Au Bon Pain, Somerville (Davis Square), MA
-- Backyard Betty's, South Boston, MA
-- The Bancroft, Peabody, MA
-- Bar Boulud, Boston (Back Bay), MA
-- Bar Louie, Boston (Fenway), MA
-- Battery Park, Boston, MA
-- Bella Luna/Milky Way, Jamaica Plain, MA
-- Bergamot, Somerville, MA
-- Blue Hills Grille, Canton, MA
-- British Beer Company, Franklin, MA
-- The C Note, Hull, MA
-- Cafe Pamplona, Cambridge (Harvard Square), MA
-- Comedor, Newton Centre, MA
-- The Common Cafe & Kitchen, Natick, MA
-- Conor Larkin's Grill & Tap, Boston, MA
-- El Mariachi, Framingham, MA
-- Fuddruckers, Methuen, MA
-- Gabriella's , Melrose, MA
-- Halibut Point Restaurant & Pub, Gloucester, MA
-- Il Capriccio, Waltham, MA
-- Issac's Restaurant, Plymouth, MA
-- Joy Asia, Marlborough, MA
-- Legal Sea Foods, Cambridge (Harvard Square), MA
-- Miller's Ale House, Watertown, MA
-- New Saigon Sandwich, Boston (Chinatown), MA
-- O'Leary's, Brookline, MA
-- Olivadi, Norwood, MA
-- Parsnip, Cambridge (Harvard Square), MA
-- Sakurabana Japanese Restaurant, Boston, MA
-- Sofa Cafe, Framingham, MA
-- Stoughton House of Brews, Stoughton, MA
-- Tango Restaurant, Arlington, MA
-- Uno Pizzeria and Grill, Boston (Kenmore Square), MA
-- Wenham Tea House, Wenham, MA
-- Wit's End, Cambridge (Inman Square), MA

OPEN:
-- Faces Brewing Co., Malden, MA
-- Jamaica Mi Hungry, Jamaica Plain, MA
-- Nu Do Society, Cambridge, MA
-- La Taqueria Taco Bar and Grill, Dedham, MA
-- Lily's Garden & Patio, Boston, MA
-- Tasty Burger, Boston (Downtown Crossing), MA
-- The TaVern at 156 Restaurant & Bar, Danvers, MA

MAY

CLOSED:
-- Artu, Boston (Beacon Hill), MA
-- BOKX 109, Newton, MA
-- The Chateau, Westborough, MA
-- Coda, Boston (South End), MA
-- Cuchi Cuchi, Cambridge, MA
-- Morano Gelato, Chestnut Hill, MA
-- Restaurant Dante, Cambridge, MA
-- Stella Restaurant, Boston (South End), MA
-- The Table at Season to Taste, Cambridge, MA
-- The Tumble Inn Diner, Saugus, MA
-- Toraya, Arlington, MA

OPEN:
-- Chic Chick, Allston, MA
-- Dumpling Daughter, Brookline (Coolidge Corner), MA
-- The Spot, Winchester, MA

APRIL

CLOSED:
-- Abilyn's Frozen Bakery, Arlington, MA
-- Fenmore Grill, Boston (Fenway), MA
-- Fleming's Steakhouse, Boston, MA
-- Great Scott, Allston, MA
-- The Market Restaurant, Annisquam, MA
-- Tew-Mac Tavern Restaurant & Bar, Tewksbury, MA

OPEN:
-- Casa Blanca, Wilmington, MA
-- My Happy Hunan Kitchen, Brighton (Cleveland Circle), MA
-- Perfectly Flavah'D Cafe, East Bridgewater, MA
-- Popeyes, West Roxbury, MA
-- Sina's Kabob House, Peabody, MA
-- The Studio Cafe, Woburn, MA
-- Weltkuche Bistro, Cambridge, MA

MARCH

CLOSED:
-- 3 Yolks, Lynn, MA
-- Explorateur, Boston, MA
-- Lincoln Bar and Grill, Brighton, MA
-- Masa, Boston (South End), MA
-- MidiCi, Somerville (Assembly Row), MA
-- Osborn Tavern, Danvers, MA
-- Peter's Greek Kitchen, Waltham, MA
-- The Stoughton Diner, Stoughton, MA
-- Top of the Hub, Boston (Prudential Center), MA

OPEN:
-- Carol's Cafe, Wakefield, MA
-- Gracenote Coffee and Wine, East Cambridge, MA
-- Hey Bread, Allston, MA
-- Liv's Juice & Acai Bar, Medford, MA
-- Mexicali Sushi Bar, East Boston, MA
-- Otto Pizza, South Boston, MA
-- Peppino's Dosa, Waltham, MA
-- Sombrero Chiquito, Boston (Back Bay/Fenway), MA
-- Tambo 22, Chelsea, MA
-- Tatte, Brookline, MA
-- The Treasury, Burlington, MA
-- Viet Citron, Burlington, MA

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

Listen to our free podcast, "The Dish I Miss," where Boston chefs explain what they miss cooking diners during the coronavirus crisis. It's on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

