Restaurant Closings in Greater Boston Since the Start of the Coronavirus Pandemic

JULY

CLOSED:

-- Brit Bakery, Cambridge, MA

-- Cinquecento, Boston (South End), MA

-- Craigie Burger, Boston (Fenway), MA

-- Les Zygomates, Boston (Leather District), MA

-- Love Art Udon, Brookline (Boston University), MA

-- The Squealing Pig, West Roxbury, MA

-- White's Bakery and Cafe, Wellesley, MA

OPEN:

-- 4th & Cherry, Weymouth Landing, MA

-- The Alumni, Quincy, MA

-- Blue Boat, Rowley, MA

-- Seis Pies, Somerville (Union Square), MA

-- Talise, Annisquam, MA

JUNE

CLOSED:

-- Abbott's Frozen Custard, Brighton, MA

-- Andiamo Restaurant + Bar, Newburyport, MA

-- Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza, Newton, MA

-- Au Bon Pain, Boston (State Street), MA

-- Au Bon Pain, Somerville (Davis Square), MA

-- Backyard Betty's, South Boston, MA

-- The Bancroft, Peabody, MA

-- Bar Boulud, Boston (Back Bay), MA

-- Bar Louie, Boston (Fenway), MA

-- Battery Park, Boston, MA

-- Bella Luna/Milky Way, Jamaica Plain, MA

-- Bergamot, Somerville, MA

-- Blue Hills Grille, Canton, MA

-- British Beer Company, Franklin, MA

-- The C Note, Hull, MA

-- Cafe Pamplona, Cambridge (Harvard Square), MA

-- Comedor, Newton Centre, MA

-- The Common Cafe & Kitchen, Natick, MA

-- Conor Larkin's Grill & Tap, Boston, MA

-- El Mariachi, Framingham, MA

-- Fuddruckers, Methuen, MA

-- Gabriella's , Melrose, MA

-- Halibut Point Restaurant & Pub, Gloucester, MA

-- Il Capriccio, Waltham, MA

-- Issac's Restaurant, Plymouth, MA

-- Joy Asia, Marlborough, MA

-- Legal Sea Foods, Cambridge (Harvard Square), MA

-- Miller's Ale House, Watertown, MA

-- New Saigon Sandwich, Boston (Chinatown), MA

-- O'Leary's, Brookline, MA

-- Olivadi, Norwood, MA

-- Parsnip, Cambridge (Harvard Square), MA

-- Sakurabana Japanese Restaurant, Boston, MA

-- Sofa Cafe, Framingham, MA

-- Stoughton House of Brews, Stoughton, MA

-- Tango Restaurant, Arlington, MA

-- Uno Pizzeria and Grill, Boston (Kenmore Square), MA

-- Wenham Tea House, Wenham, MA

-- Wit's End, Cambridge (Inman Square), MA

OPEN:

-- Faces Brewing Co., Malden, MA

-- Jamaica Mi Hungry, Jamaica Plain, MA

-- Nu Do Society, Cambridge, MA

-- La Taqueria Taco Bar and Grill, Dedham, MA

-- Lily's Garden & Patio, Boston, MA

-- Tasty Burger, Boston (Downtown Crossing), MA

-- The TaVern at 156 Restaurant & Bar, Danvers, MA

MAY

CLOSED:

-- Artu, Boston (Beacon Hill), MA

-- BOKX 109, Newton, MA

-- The Chateau, Westborough, MA

-- Coda, Boston (South End), MA

-- Cuchi Cuchi, Cambridge, MA

-- Morano Gelato, Chestnut Hill, MA

-- Restaurant Dante, Cambridge, MA

-- Stella Restaurant, Boston (South End), MA

-- The Table at Season to Taste, Cambridge, MA

-- The Tumble Inn Diner, Saugus, MA

-- Toraya, Arlington, MA

OPEN:

-- Chic Chick, Allston, MA

-- Dumpling Daughter, Brookline (Coolidge Corner), MA

-- The Spot, Winchester, MA

APRIL

CLOSED:

-- Abilyn's Frozen Bakery, Arlington, MA

-- Fenmore Grill, Boston (Fenway), MA

-- Fleming's Steakhouse, Boston, MA

-- Great Scott, Allston, MA

-- The Market Restaurant, Annisquam, MA

-- Tew-Mac Tavern Restaurant & Bar, Tewksbury, MA

OPEN:

-- Casa Blanca, Wilmington, MA

-- My Happy Hunan Kitchen, Brighton (Cleveland Circle), MA

-- Perfectly Flavah'D Cafe, East Bridgewater, MA

-- Popeyes, West Roxbury, MA

-- Sina's Kabob House, Peabody, MA

-- The Studio Cafe, Woburn, MA

-- Weltkuche Bistro, Cambridge, MA

MARCH

CLOSED:

-- 3 Yolks, Lynn, MA

-- Explorateur, Boston, MA

-- Lincoln Bar and Grill, Brighton, MA

-- Masa, Boston (South End), MA

-- MidiCi, Somerville (Assembly Row), MA

-- Osborn Tavern, Danvers, MA

-- Peter's Greek Kitchen, Waltham, MA

-- The Stoughton Diner, Stoughton, MA

-- Top of the Hub, Boston (Prudential Center), MA

OPEN:

-- Carol's Cafe, Wakefield, MA

-- Gracenote Coffee and Wine, East Cambridge, MA

-- Hey Bread, Allston, MA

-- Liv's Juice & Acai Bar, Medford, MA

-- Mexicali Sushi Bar, East Boston, MA

-- Otto Pizza, South Boston, MA

-- Peppino's Dosa, Waltham, MA

-- Sombrero Chiquito, Boston (Back Bay/Fenway), MA

-- Tambo 22, Chelsea, MA

-- Tatte, Brookline, MA

-- The Treasury, Burlington, MA

-- Viet Citron, Burlington, MA

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)