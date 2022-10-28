LIST: Street Closures, Parking Restrictions for Halloweekend in Salem

Halloween weekend is about to get underway in Salem, Massachusetts, and if tourism so far this month is any indication, it's going to be a busy one.

The city is planning several road closures for Saturday and Monday.

Closures may also go into effect Sunday if needed.

On Saturday, Salem police will close most downtown streets by 11 a.m., and on Monday, streets downtown will close by 3 p.m. Some may shut down earlier if needed.

Here's a list of the planned road closures from the city:

Essex Street from North Street to Union Street

Washington Street from New Derby Street to Bridge Street

Federal Street from Washington Street to North Street (and a small portion of Federal Street by the BRIX building)

A portion of Church Street

A portion of Lynde Street

Washington Square North and West from Essex Street to Williams Street

A portion of Washington Square South

Hawthorne Boulevard

Derby Street from Lafayette Street to Congress Street

Route 1A

Charter Street

Central Street

Front Street

Lafayette Street from New Derby Street to Front Street

The city says additional streets may be closed depending on the crowd size.

Bridge Street at Sgt. James Ayube Memorial Drive will also close between the westerly overpass ramps and Sgt. James Ayube Memorial Drive from 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Monday for closing foreworks.

Salem also provided this list of temporary no parking tow zones from 6 a.m. to midnight Saturday and Monday:

Lafayette Street from Derby Street to Front Street on both sides

Public parking lot along Front Street

Public parking spaces located at the Front Street/Central/Charter Streets intersection

Essex Street from North Street to Union Street on both sides

Derby Street from Union Street to Lafayette St on both sides

Hawthorne Boulevard on both sides

Front Street

Central Street

Church Street

Washington Street from New Derby to Bridge Street on both sides

Washington Square South and West on both sides, and a portion of Washington Square North

Norman Street from Washington Street to Crombie Street

New Derby Street from Klopp Alley to Lafayette Street

Margin Street in front of the post office is no parking and open for taxi standing only

Federal Street from St. Peter’s Street to Washington Street, including near the old courts, on both sides

If you live downtown, you can park in the YMCA/Sewall Street parking lot on Monday.

Trick-or-treating is expected to start around 5 p.m. and wrap up around 8 p.m. in Salem's neighborhoods Monday.