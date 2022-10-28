LIST: Street Closures, Parking Restrictions for Halloweekend in Salem

Halloween weekend is about to get underway in Salem, Massachusetts, and if tourism so far this month is any indication, it's going to be a busy one.
The city is planning several road closures for Saturday and Monday.
Closures may also go into effect Sunday if needed.
On Saturday, Salem police will close most downtown streets by 11 a.m., and on Monday, streets downtown will close by 3 p.m. Some may shut down earlier if needed.
Here's a list of the planned road closures from the city:
- Essex Street from North Street to Union Street
- Washington Street from New Derby Street to Bridge Street
- Federal Street from Washington Street to North Street (and a small portion of Federal Street by the BRIX building)
- A portion of Church Street
- A portion of Lynde Street
- Washington Square North and West from Essex Street to Williams Street
- A portion of Washington Square South
- Hawthorne Boulevard
- Derby Street from Lafayette Street to Congress Street
- Route 1A
- Charter Street
- Central Street
- Front Street
- Lafayette Street from New Derby Street to Front Street
The city says additional streets may be closed depending on the crowd size.
Bridge Street at Sgt. James Ayube Memorial Drive will also close between the westerly overpass ramps and Sgt. James Ayube Memorial Drive from 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Monday for closing foreworks.
Salem also provided this list of temporary no parking tow zones from 6 a.m. to midnight Saturday and Monday:
- Lafayette Street from Derby Street to Front Street on both sides
- Public parking lot along Front Street
- Public parking spaces located at the Front Street/Central/Charter Streets intersection
- Essex Street from North Street to Union Street on both sides
- Derby Street from Union Street to Lafayette St on both sides
- Hawthorne Boulevard on both sides
- Front Street
- Central Street
- Church Street
- Washington Street from New Derby to Bridge Street on both sides
- Washington Square South and West on both sides, and a portion of Washington Square North
- Norman Street from Washington Street to Crombie Street
- New Derby Street from Klopp Alley to Lafayette Street
- Margin Street in front of the post office is no parking and open for taxi standing only
- Federal Street from St. Peter’s Street to Washington Street, including near the old courts, on both sides
If you live downtown, you can park in the YMCA/Sewall Street parking lot on Monday.
Trick-or-treating is expected to start around 5 p.m. and wrap up around 8 p.m. in Salem's neighborhoods Monday.