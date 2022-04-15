LISTEN TO THE 911 CALL: ‘Courageous' Teen Confronts Home Invader, Thwarting Burglary

A 14-year-old Massachusetts girl who was home alone thwarted a burglary when she confronted a man who had broken into her house and was attempting to steal items Friday morning.

Around 7:20 a.m., Middleborough police said they were called to a residence on Spruce Street for a report of a man who broke in while a teenage girl was inside the home.

The girl told police she woke up to the sound of an intruder in her home and then confronted the suspect while he was allegedly trying to rob the home. The man then fled the house after being confronted by the teen.

The teen followed the man outside, where she was able to capture a video of his truck, a 2010 Chevy Silverado, and its license plate number, which she shared with police.

"Somebody just tried breaking into my house," the girl, in tears, can be heard telling the 911 operator in an audio recording of the call released by police. "I'm still alone. I scared him. I took a video of his truck leaving, so I have his license plate number."

"I'm just really scared," the teen then added. "I don't know if there's somebody in the house."

The girl was not injured, police said.

The suspect, identified by police as Joseph Ridge, 58, of Bourne, was apprehended a short time later by Massachusetts State Police as he drove over the Bourne Bridge. Ridge was taken to the Middleborough Police Department for booking.

Police described Ridge as a "career criminal." He faces charges of aggravated breaking and entering during the daytime, disorderly conduct and trespassing.

No court or bail information was immediately released.

"I would like to commend the courageous actions of this girl," Middleborough Police Chief Joseph Perkins said in a statement. "Even in the midst of an extremely scary event, her bravery assisted us in identifying the man believed to be responsible for breaking into her home."